The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the development of a second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 4,288.26 crore and the construction of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Assam’s Silchar at a cost of Rs 2,014 crore.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the container terminal project under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The project envisages the development of a 900-metre-long container terminal with a design draft of 18 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of two million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It will be implemented in two phases.

The estimated project cost of Rs 4,288.26 crore, inclusive of GST, comprises Rs 2,429.32 crore for the first phase and Rs 1,858.94 crore for the second phase. The investment will be arranged by the selected concessionaire, while Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) will separately bear the estimated dredging cost of Rs 450 crore.

The terminal will be capable of handling large container vessels with capacities of up to 24,346 TEUs and lengths of up to 400 metres, strengthening the port's connectivity with international shipping routes.

The project aims to meet the growing demand for containerised export-import cargo from the Chennai-Ennore industrial region and the wider southern hinterland. Key cargo-generating sectors include automobiles, auto components, engineering goods, electronics and chemicals.

Aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the project is expected to strengthen Kamarajar Port's position as a major container gateway on India's east coast and improve maritime logistics efficiency.

Formerly known as Ennore Port, Kamarajar Port is one of India's 12 major ports and is wholly owned by the Chennai Port Authority.

In a separate decision, the CCEA approved the construction of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Assam's Cachar district to overcome operational and spatial constraints at the existing Silchar airport and accommodate growing passenger traffic.

Vaishnaw said the new airport would have the capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hours and 10.1 lakh passengers annually.

The Rs 2,014-crore project will be fully funded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through its internal resources.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity to the Barak Valley and adjoining northeastern regions, promote tourism and support the region's tea and agro-based industries.