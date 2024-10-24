Cabinet approves Rs 6,798 crore projects to boost connectivity in 5 yrs

The Eluru MP has addressed a letter to railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to sanction the new railway line connecting the two Telugu states. (Image credit: Indian Railway) The Eluru MP has addressed a letter to railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to sanction the new railway line connecting the two Telugu states. (Image credit: Indian Railway)

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Two projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs.6,798 crore (approx.), as per the statement of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Two approved projects are doubling of Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Section covering 256 kms and construction of new line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati covering 57 kms.

The doubling of Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Section will strengthen the connectivity to Nepal, North-east India and Border areas and facilitating movement of passenger trains along with goods train resulting in the socio-economic growth of the region.

The new rail line project Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu traverses through NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district of Telangana.

The Two projects covering 8 Districts in 3 States i.e., Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 Kms.

New Line project will provide connectivity to about 168 villages and about 12 Lakh population with 9 new stations. Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to Two Aspirational Districts (Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur) serving approx. 388 villages and about 9 lakh population.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 31 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, lower CO2 emissions (168 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 7 Crore trees.

The new line proposal will provide direct connectivity to "Amaravati" the proposed Capital of Andhra Pradesh and improve mobility for industries and the population, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways, as per the CCEA.

The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways, CCEA added.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, the CCEA added.