Cabinet approves continuation of National Health Mission for another 5 years

New Delhi:�The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the National Health Mission for another five years. Briefing reporters about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Mission has met historic targets in the last 10 years.

The Indian govt has extended the National Health Mission (NHM) for another 5 years, recognizing its impact on public health. Key achievements: 12+ lakh healthcare workers, 220 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, 83% reduction in maternal mortality since 1990, and progress in TB…

Goyal pointed out that nearly 12 lakh healthcare workers joined the National Health Mission (NHM) between 2021 and 2022 and India fought the COVID-19 pandemic under the Mission.�