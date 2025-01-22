Cabinet approves continuation of National Health Mission for another 5 years
New Delhi:�The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the National Health Mission for another five years. Briefing reporters about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Mission has met historic targets in the last 10 years.
Goyal pointed out that nearly 12 lakh healthcare workers joined the National Health Mission (NHM) between 2021 and 2022 and India fought the COVID-19 pandemic under the Mission.�
