 Top
Home » Nation

Cabinet approves continuation of National Health Mission for another 5 years

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
22 Jan 2025 5:18 PM IST
Cabinet approves continuation of National Health Mission for another 5 years
x

New Delhi:�The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the National Health Mission for another five years. Briefing reporters about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Mission has met historic targets in the last 10 years.

Goyal pointed out that nearly 12 lakh healthcare workers joined the National Health Mission (NHM) between 2021 and 2022 and India fought the COVID-19 pandemic under the Mission.�

Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick