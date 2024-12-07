Businessman Shot Dead During Morning Walk in Delhi's Shahdara

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants, who arrived on a motorcycle, fired multiple shots at Kumar at close range before fleeing the scene. Kumar sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and head, and despite efforts by passersby to rush him to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

The police reached the spot shortly after the incident and initiated an investigation. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers. Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the attack may be linked to business rivalry, though no firm conclusions have been drawn yet. Police are also looking into Kumar's personal and professional life for any possible leads.

“We are examining the footage and interviewing witnesses. The attackers were on a motorcycle and managed to escape quickly. We are working to identify them,” said a senior police officer.

Kumar, a well-known businessman in the area, was reportedly involved in multiple ventures, though he had no known criminal history. His family and friends expressed shock and grief over his untimely death.

Local residents have expressed concern over the rising crime rate in the area, and authorities have promised increased security measures in Shahdara to prevent similar incidents in the future. The police have assured the public that the culprits will be caught soon and brought to justice.