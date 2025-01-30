Bus driver booked for running over stray dog in Thane

The Shivaji Nagar police have taken legal action against a school bus driver for allegedly causing the death of a stray dog in Ambernath. The incident occurred on Tuesday near a temple when the driver, while making a turn, fatally crushed the animal.

A local resident who witnessed the event reported it to the authorities, prompting an official complaint. The driver’s actions were deemed a violation of animal welfare laws, leading to a formal case being registered on Wednesday.

The police have booked the driver under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. This case underscores concerns over animal safety in urban areas and the need for stricter enforcement of laws protecting stray animals.

Animal rights activists have called for stricter measures to prevent such incidents, emphasizing the importance of responsible driving and awareness of stray animals on the streets. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.