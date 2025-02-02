Building Infra on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

�New Delhi: Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy has said that India’s apex auditor is building the necessary infrastructure and processes to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for auditing processes and to audit AI applications themselves as the country aims to become a Rs 30-trillion economy by 2047, which will be necessarily digital, as organisations expand into emerging areas, and global champions are born, according to a statement issued by CAG on Sunday.

Speaking at the World Forum of Accountants hosted by ICAI, Murthy said that adopting new technologies would help bring required efficiencies in the accounting and auditing processes. “Taking a leadership role in developing and adapting innovative technological practices would also help Indian firms to become global champions," he said, while addressing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) programme here on Saturday.

Underlining the key role of digital technology as a major enabler as well as disrupter, the CAG also said the range of technological solutions that are now available have transformed the scale and potential at which organisations can achieve higher performance outcomes. “For us, it's an exciting challenge as the India of 2025 moves towards becoming a Viksit Bharat of 2047 which aspires to have an economy of Rs 30 trillion. More companies and larger government budgets cannot be handled by physically replicating existing structures and processes. Technology will have to be leveraged to keep up and deliver,” he said.

Referring to the recent ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2025’ by the World Economic Forum, Murthy also said in the statement how it has highlighted the drivers of transformation and skill sets needed in coming years. “We have embarked upon a comprehensive digitisation journey. We are committed to further integrating advanced technologies to bolster audit capabilities. Recognising the transformative potential of AI and ML, we have already taken the leap of faith and started building necessary infrastructure and processes to harness these technologies to use them in auditing processes and to audit AI applications themselves,” he said.

Talking about the CAG’s digitisation journey, he further said that a major development is the implementation of the One IAAD One System (OIOS), an end-to-end Audit Information Management System (AIMS) and a web-enabled IT application that supports multiple languages, offers offline functionality, and includes a mobile application for audits in a fully digital environment. “Digital initiatives in areas of internal administration, including eHRMS and eOffice, have also been mainstreamed. The CAG has also implemented state-of-the-art data analytic capabilities through its dedicated centre to enable analysis-driven audits,” he added.