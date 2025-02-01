Budget Reactions: Yadav, Sai hail budget, say it will realize commitment of developed India

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday hailed the Union budget for 2025-26 presented in the parliament, saying that it would fulfil the commitments of the developed India, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, he said, “The Union budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fulfil the commitments of a developed India.”

Describing the budget welfare-oriented and all-inclusive, he said it is infused with the spirit of “Antyodaya” and a new vision of innovation, incorporating various sectors like startups, and artificial intelligence along with the overall development of the poor, youth, farmers and women power of the country.

In his reaction, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the Union budget as ‘historic’, saying that it fulfils the dreams of every citizen and is a document of India’s golden future.

“With the Union budget 2025-26 presented today, the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has been fulfilled again that Modi ji takes care of those who are not being taken care of by anyone. This budget is historic for the upliftment of the middle and working classes of the society. It is a document of India’s golden future. It is one of the few historical budgets in the history of Independent India”, he said.

He hailed the increase in the taxable income limit in the budget and said that it was not even imagined by the people.

“While during the Congress government, tax was levied on an annual income of Rs two lakh, in Modi ji’s government, no tax will be imposed on an annual income up to Rs 12 lakh”, he said.