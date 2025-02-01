Budget brings cheers to salaried, middle class and elderly

New Delhi: Despite focussing on the four pillars of society — poor, women, youth and farmers in the Budget for 2025-26, the government on Saturday brought cheers in the faces of salaried, middleclass and elderly as it announced a big bonanza on their personal income tax in providing more money in hands, the move aims to boost consumption demand, purchasing power of aam aadmi as well as the growth of economy in the country. Besides, she also unveiled a blueprint for next generation reforms as she looked to shore up a slowing economy amid global uncertainties.

With some “hits and misses”, the Modi 3.0’s first full year budget also prioritised a prudent fiscal management to maintain its pace of the fastest growing economy of the world and announced measures for the growth, mainly through six engines, including MSMEs, agriculture, health, education and energy sectors among others as well. Apart from tax relief for the middleclass and others, a slew of projects were also announced for the state of Bihar as Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled her eighth consecutive budget in Parliament. Notably, it is believed to be her second shortest speech, while she holds the record of delivering the longest budget speech of two hours and forty minutes in 2020.

Addressing the media after tabling the budget in the House, Sitharaman said that the Budget 2025 focuses on rural prosperity, urban development and reforms, particularly on workers and the government will continue to focus on its reforms. “The Budget, however, responded to people’s voices and tariffs are being brought down and simplified for the people as well. As far as tax relief is concerned, with the rejig in the income tax slab rates, the Centre has put more money in the hands of people and 1 crore more people will pay no income tax after the increase in limit of income tax rebate to Rs 12 lakh in the budget,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Reacting to the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Union Budget 2025 is a “people's budget” and it will boost investment and pave the way for the Viksit Bharat’, or developed India, goal. “The budget's focus on ‘savings for people’ refers to two big-ticket announcements by Ms Sitharaman — no income tax for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 12.75 lakh including the standard deduction) and a revision of tax slabs applicable under the new regime,” he added.