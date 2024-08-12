BSF Meghalaya nabs 7 Bangladeshi nationals near international border

In a well-planned operation carried out on August 10, BSF troops, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals along with two Indian facilitators at a checkpoint, said BSF in a statement on Sunday.In view of ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, BSF Meghalaya has assessed and heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, adopting a multi-tier dominance strategy.All the apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants with Indian facilitators were handed over to the concerned police station for further disposal and legal action, added BSF.Earlier, BSF apprehended two smugglers and seized cattle and phenedyl bottles in a recent operation at the international border.Additionally, BSF also nabbed 11 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India--two each from the Bengal and Tripura borders, and seven from the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border."BSF field formations, in a special drive on the International Border, in the last 24 hrs, during Ops Alert have apprehended 2 smugglers on the border and seized Cattle & Phensedyl bottles in West Bengal. Besides, in other operations, 11 Bangladeshi Nationals have been apprehended on the border while infiltrating into India i.e. 2 each from the Bengal and Tripura border and 07 from the Meghalaya border with Bangladesh," as per a press release from the BSF.