BSF Launches ‘Ops Alert’ Along India-Bangladesh Border

KOLKATA: The Border Security Force (BSF) has sounded an “Ops Alert” and will conduct security drills along the India-Bangladesh border ahead the Republic Day following unrest in the neighbouring country.

On Thursday, BSF stated, “Ahead of the 76th Republic Day and owing to the changed scenario in Bangladesh, Ops Alert commenced across all its field formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border to ensure heightened security and strengthened border out posts. During the period of “Ops Alert” exercise, patrolling and other domination duties along Indo– Bangladesh border will be intensified.” It added, “In this regards, ADG (EC) and all officers reviewed day and night domination in the area of Eastern Command. Shri Ravi Gandhi, ADG is also visiting the border areas in South Bengal Frontier to oversee the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF. ADG has directed all field formations to enhance vigil and stay alert especially along the riverine borders and unfenced gaps.” It added, “In this regards, ADG (EC) and all officers reviewed day and night domination in the area of Eastern Command. Shri Ravi Gandhi, ADG is also visiting the border areas in South Bengal Frontier to oversee the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF. ADG has directed all field formations to enhance vigil and stay alert especially along the riverine borders and unfenced gaps.”

“During the ‘Ops Alert’ exercise, the troops will hold various security drills in depth and forward areas on the border. Furthermore, validity of various operational procedures to address the eventualities on borders as well as reconciliation programs with the border population will also be conducted. This “Ops Alert” exercise is being conducted from 22-01-2025 to 31-01-2025.”