BSF jawan injured in IED explosion in Chhattisgarh

Kanker: A jawan of the Border Security Force was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded while his team was trying to defuse it in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, police said.

The blast occurred around 9.30 am on the Hetarkasa village road near Panidobir camp, where a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

During patrolling, the BSF team detected an IED planted by Maoists, he said.

When the IED was being neutralised, it exploded, causing minor injuries to BSF jawan B Ishwar Rao on his hand and face, he said.

The SP said the injured jawan was administered preliminary treatment and was being shifted to a hospital for further medical attention.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Raipur around 1.30 am on Sunday on a two-day visit to the state. He will attend programmes in Raipur and Bastar districts.�