BSF, BGB meet after Malda border fencing objection

Kolkata: Days after Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) objected to Border Security Force (BSF) fencing work at Baishnabnagar in Malda of West Bengal, senior commanders of the two sides held a meeting at integrated check post, Petrapole-Benapole, at the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas on Thursday.

The BSF (South Bengal Frontier) called the meeting an ‘informal pre-scheduled’ one. The meeting took place between BSF (South Bengal Frontier) Inspector General Maninder PS Pawar and BGB (South West) Regional Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Humayun Kabir.

The BSF stated, “During the meeting, discussions focused on coordination and peace along the border, as well as fostering mutual cooperation between the two border security forces. The commanders discussed various issues of mutual interest, including joint efforts against cross-border crimes, ongoing development activities in border areas, measures to prevent illegal border crossings, and effective border management.”

It added, “The IG, South Bengal Frontier, emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation between the two forces in promoting a more secure border environment, ensuring stability, and fostering prosperity in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and continuing efforts to enhance the spirit of cooperation between India and Bangladesh.”