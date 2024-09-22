BRS will soon be a thing of past: Komatireddy

Speaking to media at Yadadri, he said BRS leaders claim their party as ‘opposition’ in the state. The BRS working president, K. Taraka Rama Rao, made irrelevant comments against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with frustration as MLAs, municipal chairman and leaders are departing his party.He dared KTR to prove his allegations against the Chief Minister. He alleged that the family members of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao swindled off Rs 2 lakh crore from Rs 7 lakh crore brought as loans by the BRS government.He said KTR and BRS MLA T Harish went to US and asked former chief of Special Intelligence Bureau Prabhakar Rao, who was staying there, not to come to India with a fear that they would go to jail, if police inquired him in a telephone tapping case.