Broad daylight robbery in Odisha, dacoits decamp with 30 kg of gold jewellery

Bhubaneswar: In a broad daylight robbery, a gang of armed robbers on Friday morning struck at Manappuram Gold Loan office in Sambalpur and allegedly decamped with an enormous 30 kilograms of gold jewellery, estimated to be worth several hundred crores of rupee.

The robbers committed the crime after holding the employees and customers hostage at gunpoint.

The robbery in broad daylight caused significant unrest and fear among the local residents. This incident not only shocked the town of Sambalpur but also heightened concerns over security at financial institutions across the region.

“The robbers, numbering around 10, entered the gold loan office and took employees and customers’ at gunpoint. The miscreants were armed with pistols, sharp-edged knives, swords and other weapons. An equal number of robbers were believed to be outside the office building while the others looted the jewellery,” sources said.

Local law enforcement, including the Sambalpur District Police, launched an intensive investigation. The local police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area and questioning the employees to gather evidence and identify the robbers responsible for this brazen act.

The police have increased patrols and urged local residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

The robbery has left everyone in a state of anxiety, with residents calling for prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice. There is a general consensus that more robust security and law enforcement are required to ensure the safety of local businesses and communities.