British YouTuber Hospitalized after Drinking Bhang in India

In a surprising turn of events, British YouTuber Sam Pepper was hospitalized in India after allegedly falling ill from consuming a Bhang Lassi.

Samuel Nicholas Pepper also known as Sam Pepper also postponed his tour to India after being hospitalized with severe digestive issues.

The YouTuber shared a video montage from his treatment in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, where "Indian Street Milk" went wrong for him.

The influencer narrated that the lack of hygiene could be a problem instead of the Bhang itself.

Pepper said, “It's not the weed, it's how he made it. The weed is not the problem like it could have been just a normal Lassi."

"It's just it was dirty. He was sitting on the floor, his nails were black. He was rubbing it with his hands. The cups were used by everyone. They use, like, unpasteurised curds or something,” he added.

The influencer further posted an Instagram reel sharing how a local shopkeeper in Ujjain makes the Bhang Lassi. The clip went viral as it also revealed the state pepper was in after the drink caused food poisoning.



The YouTuber then ended up in a hospital, where he again had a breakdown by claiming that the nurses left his IV drip valve undone which left him.

One user commented, "Why the heck all these people come and eat on the roadside in the name of experience when you know your stomach is not strong enough to digest? Just go to some good fine dining restaurants and eat there, there are plenty of them."

"India is absolutely disgusting why would anyone travel there? Probably smells like shit and is shit" another user wrote.

A third user commented, "This drink is normal for Indians."

Another person said, “I guess you can never underestimate how sick you can get. This guy looks like he was speedrunning the process.”

“Bhang is a type of marijuana, which is legal in some places in India. It hits like 5 joints at the same time. This s**t was gonna happen anyway. Hope you had a good trip,” a comment on Instagram read," another user said.

An individual commented, "The real adventure wasn’t the bhang, it was the hospital drip!”