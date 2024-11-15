Bride calls off wedding over Rs 30 lakh dowry demand in Agra

In Agra, a bride called off her wedding after the groom demanded a dowry of Rs 30 lakh, insisting he would not perform the main wedding rituals unless the amount was paid. Ravi Kumar, a police constable stationed in Agra, was arrested after a complaint was filed by the bride’s father, a sub-inspector in Ghaziabad. The demand reportedly occurred shortly after the groom’s party arrived and the garland exchange (varmala) ceremony was performed. When the bride’s family expressed their inability to meet such a demand, tensions flared and an argument ensued between the two families.

Disillusioned by the groom's actions, the bride refused to proceed with the marriage, calling it unacceptable. Khandauli SHO Rakesh Singh Chauhan confirmed that a case had been filed under Section 352 (intentional insult) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Kumar was arrested, but later released on bail after receiving a notice.

A relative of the bride revealed that the bride’s father had already spent substantial amounts on the wedding, including household goods and appliances worth several lakhs, but the groom’s additional demand for Rs 30 lakh in cash on the wedding night proved to be the breaking point.