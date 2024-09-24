Brazilian Woman Caught Smuggling 124 Cocaine Capsules Inside Her Body

In the Illegal markets, the approximate value of the drugs recovered from her is Rs 9.73 crore.

A DRI source reported that the woman was detained on Wednesday after arriving from Sao Paulo, following a tip-off.

The woman confessed to swallowing the drug-filled capsules and attempting to smuggle them into India by carrying them inside her body. She was presented before a magistrate and later admitted to JJ Hospital, a government facility.

The officials said, “She purged 124 capsules containing 973 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 9.73 crore in the illicit market. The substance, purported to be cocaine as per the field test report, was seized on Saturday under the provisions of the NDPS Act.”

The official further added that the woman has been arrested and authorities are conducting a further probe to locate other members of the international drug syndicate.