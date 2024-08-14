BracePort SME IPO From Aug. 19

So far in 2016, 26 companies have managed to collectively raise over Rs 26,000 crore through their respective IPOs, which is more than double the Rs 13,564 crore grossed by 21 issuers in 2015. So far in 2016, 26 companies have managed to collectively raise over Rs 26,000 crore through their respective IPOs, which is more than double the Rs 13,564 crore grossed by 21 issuers in 2015.

�Mumbai:�BracePort Logistics, a Delhi based global provider of integrated ocean, air and special cargo logistics announced its plan to go public with an initial public offering opening on August 19 aiming to raise Rs 24.41 crore with shares to be listed on NSE Emerge platform. The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 76 to Rs 80 per equity share of Rs 10 face value. The public issue closes on August 21, 2024.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for expansion of working capital requirements and opening two new offices at foreign locations.

BracePort has a pan- India and global network across five continents, serving industries such as medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, perishables, electronics, consumer durables and the automotive sector. They offer a variety of third -party logistics services, enabling businesses to entrust them with the safe and efficient delivery of their cargo to its final destinations.