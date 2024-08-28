Boys Should Be Taught Equality at Home to End Chauvinism in Society: Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that boys must be taught the difference between right and wrong in order to stop crime against women. A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan, which has taken a suo motu cognisance of the sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, said that “nothing will happen” until children are taught at home about equality.



The high court said that male dominance and chauvinism persist in society, and hence, boys need to be taught from a young age about right and wrong behaviour. While hearing the matter, Justice Chavan said, “Nothing will happen if equality isn’t taught. If proper awareness isn’t done, no amount of laws will help. And worst is the use of social media. There was a Marathi movie titled “saat chya aat, gharat” (to be back at home before 7PM). Why are such movies made for girls alone? Why not for boys? Why can't boys be told to be home early?”

Two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually abused by an attendant at a school in Badlapur — a far off suburb of Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The incident triggered massive protests, after which the state government has formed a Special Investigation team and assured strict action against the culprit.

The court suggested setting up a committee to study the issue and recommend rules and guidelines to be followed in schools to avoid such incidents. It asked advocate general Birendra Saraf appearing for the State of Maharashtra to submit a few names of persons who can constitute the committee.

During the hearing, advocate Saraf informed the court that a committee had been appointed comprising NGOs, Commissioner of Schools, Education Commissioner and representatives of Women and Child Department, etc. to look into the provisions of law and its implementation. The advocate general added that a government resolution (GR) had been issued on August 23 about the committee. However, Justice Mohite-Dere remarked that the GR only mentioned girls adding that the court was concerned about everyone as the POCSO Act refers to the term child, which includes boys.

The court reiterated its displeasure with the Badlapur police's initial handling of the probe and said the police ought to have shown some sensitivity. The bench noted, “One of the victim girls and her family were asked to come to the police station to record their statement. The Badlapur police did not even attempt to record the statement at their house. There is complete non-compliance of the mandate. Asking the victim and her parents to come to the police station for statement recording is completely insensitive and against the law.”

The court said it would hear the matter further on September 3, when the government shall inform it about the committee. It also sought to know why the victim girls were sent to the washroom with a male attendant and if the school had carried out a background check of the accused before employing him.

Meanwhile, an education officer suspended following the sexual abuse of two kindergarten students in Badlapur, has moved the Bombay high court claiming that he was being made a scapegoat. Challenging his suspension, education officer Balasaheb Rakshe’s petition contended that he was placed under suspension despite having no involvement in the regulation and supervision of pre-primary schools.

Rakshe’s petition challenging his suspension was brought before a bench comprising Justices A.S. Chandurkar and R.S. Patil. His lawyer argued that Rashke was in charge of primary schools and not pre-primary schools. The Badlapur school incidents took place in the pre-primary section.