Boy, 5, Survives Fall from Train, Spends Night by Tracks

According to reports, the boy Pritish Pragya of Berhampur was on Tuesday night travelling with father Manas Hota and others from Raipur to Bhubaneswar on Durg-Puri Express. The kid accidentally slipped from the train in the Rairakhol area in Odisha’s Sambalpur district and got stranded in the forested area throughout the night. Pritish’s farmer and others were sleeping when the mishap occurred.

It was near Angul station that the family realised that Pritish was missing. Then they alerted senior officials regarding the incident.

A driver of a goods train alerted Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday after spotting Pritish lying near the railway tracks, presuming it to be a dead body. Later, the search team found Pritish lying on the spot in a terrified manner.

The boy was then rescued by the RPF and admitted to the nearest hospital. Later, his family members reached the spot and took him to Bhubaneswar.