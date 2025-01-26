Both J&K and Ladakh have prospered highly post-August 2019

Srinagar: As Republic Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with gaiety and enthusiasm amid tight security on Sunday, the Lieutenant Governors of the twin Union territories underlined what they called are significant strides made in their development in the past few years. They asserted that January 26 is a day of pride, reflection, and reaffirmation of the commitment to democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha after unfurling the tricolour at the main ceremonial parade held in Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium said. “Our journey has been one of resilience and determination, marked by unparalleled achievements in every sphere.”

Referring to the J&K Assembly elections held in October-November last year, Mr. Sinha said, “The successful conduct of these polls underscores the positive change, and this achievement is credited to all the citizens who participated in this democratic exercise, demonstrating their faith in our democratic values and future of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said that the people now look to the government with renewed expectations, aspiring for an environment that promotes meaningful employment, sustainable development, social inclusivity, and robust economic growth, paving the way for an enhanced quality of life for all.”

Mr. Sinha said that for further strengthening and ensuring peoples’ participation at a broader level, elections for local bodies in J&K will be conducted for establishing a 3-Tier Governance structure as “Good governance is the cornerstone for a prosperous and harmonious future and is pivotal to fostering peace, development, and inclusivity in the region”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the chief guest at the ceremonial event which was attended also by the leaders and representatives of various political parties and senior government officials apart from large groups of people belonging to various walks of life.

J&K’s deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary while speaking at a Republic Day function in Srinagar said that the promises made by the Omar Abdullah-led government will be fulfilled in a phased manner. “Whatever the promises have been made by the Omar-led government will be fulfilled one by one. But the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on the floor of the Parliament regarding the restoration of statehood and protection of lands and jobs for the people of J&K must be fulfilled now,” he said.

In Leh, Lt Governor Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra unfurled the national flag and began his address by expressing immense happiness over the posthumous recognition of Lama Lobzang, who was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his invaluable contributions. “This recognition highlights the deep-rooted commitment of the people of Ladakh to social welfare and development,” he said.

Talking about the development that has taken place in Ladakh post-August 2019, he said that the creation of five new districts in the Union territory is a major step in the ongoing initiatives to achieve progress in education, health, tourism, and infrastructure.

The Lt. Governor mentioned several key projects, including the removal of diesel generators from most areas in Ladakh, ongoing work on the 220-KW transmission systems, and the establishment of a Green Corridor project. Additionally, the ongoing efforts to enhance educational opportunities, skill development programs, and the promotion of winter sports were lauded by him.

Emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation, the Lt. Governor urged the citizens of Ladakh to continue working together to build a "corruption-free and delay-free" administration. He also called upon all citizens, especially the youth, to pledge to make Ladakh the most developed Union tterritory in the country.

Official spokesmen in Jammu and Leh said that the 76th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across the twin Union territories, with a series of functions held at district, tehsil and block levels to commemorate the day.