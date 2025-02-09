Boosting Sports Infra: Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 4,124 cr for block-level stadiums

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has unveiled an ambitious plan to build stadiums in all 314 administrative blocks across the state, with the cabinet approving a Rs 4,124 crore budget for the initiative.





Announcing the decision on Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi stated that each stadium will be equipped with facilities for football, cricket, athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, and kho-kho. Additionally, an indoor hall will be developed in each complex to accommodate badminton, table tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting, and gymnasium activities.

"The project aims to identify and nurture sporting talent while strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure. It aligns with our broader vision of fostering sports development and creating future champions," said the CM.





As part of the initiative, new stadiums will be constructed in every block, while existing ones will undergo upgrades. The government has set a five-year deadline for the project’s completion.

The stadium project was among 11 proposals cleared by the cabinet, including three under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project-III (DRIP-III). The DRIP-III initiative will be implemented with ₹1,066.38 crore in funding from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).



Key measures under DRIP-III include enhancing Hirakud Dam’s safety through the construction of an additional spillway, conducting underwater and aerial surveys, and introducing a remote-controlled SCADA system for automated gate operations to improve flood management and dam longevity.



Additionally, the cabinet approved the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a housing scheme targeting 2.25 lakh families over three years. Under this initiative, eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 2 lakh per unit to construct 25-square-metre homes, complementing existing programmes such as the PM Awas Yojana and PM-JANMAN.