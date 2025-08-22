Bombay HC To View Film On Adityanath Before Ruling On CBFC Certification dispute

Mumbai:The Bombay High Court on Thursday announced that it will watch the film ‘Ajey: The Untold Story’ before making a decision on a petition filed by the film’s producers, Samrat Cinematics, challenging the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) refusal to certify the film for release.

The film is reportedly inspired by the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister and is said to depict the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Following the CBFC's rejection of certification applications for the film, its trailer, and songs, the filmmakers had approached the High Court last month. Their petition sought a directive for the CBFC to reconsider and decide on the certification applications.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale instructed the filmmakers to submit a copy of the film, with the scenes or portions flagged by the CBFC clearly marked. The Court has already received a copy of the book on which the film is based.

In an earlier order dated August 7, the Court had directed the CBFC to watch the film and communicate its objections to the filmmakers by August 11, allowing them an opportunity to consider necessary changes. On August 11, the CBFC's Examining Committee raised 29 objections. However, after the filmmakers failed to respond or propose edits by August 12, the matter was referred to the Revising Committee.



The Revising Committee reviewed the film, dropped eight of the initial objections, but ultimately denied certification on August 17.



Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, representing the filmmakers, argued that the CBFC’s refusal violated their fundamental rights. He also contended that the Board had exceeded its authority by demanding a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Chief Minister Adityanath’s office, calling the condition unreasonable.



The Court also criticized the CBFC for its handling of the matter, noting a failure to uphold principles of natural justice from the outset. The case is scheduled for further hearing on August 25.