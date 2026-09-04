Bombay HC Orders Removal Of Shruti Haasan Deepfake Videos, Photos

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted actor Shruti Haasan protection against the unauthorised use of her identity, directing social media platforms to remove objectionable material that infringes on her dignity and personality rights. The court observed that Haasan had established a “very strong prima facie” case for such protection. Haasan has filed a Rs 15-crore damages claim against multiple entities and unidentified individuals, alleging that her name, image, likeness and voice were being exploited without her permission through AI-generated content.

Haasan has alleged that unknown persons used artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to superimpose her face onto sexually explicit and pornographic photographs and videos. She contended that the material was created and circulated without her consent, subjecting her to ridicule, humiliation and reputational damage.

In her plea, the actor argued that a person’s name, image, likeness, voice and other distinctive attributes constitute aspects of their personality that cannot be commercially exploited or imitated without authorisation.

She has sought permanent injunctions restraining the defendants from violating her personality and publicity rights, besides the removal and surrender of infringing material, disclosure of accounts and payment of Rs 15 crore in damages.

Haasan has also sought directions requiring intermediary platforms to disclose subscriber and account details linked to unidentified infringers so that they can be identified and subsequently added as parties to the proceedings.

The actor has invoked her moral rights as a performer under Sections 38, 38A and 38B of the Copyright Act. She alleged that portions of films featuring her performances were extracted and repurposed into GIFs and deepfake videos in ways that were capable of bringing her into disrepute.

The High Court noted that digitally manipulated photographs, videos and images, including those created through morphing, superimposition and deepfake technology, could potentially infringe personality, publicity and privacy rights.

Justice Ahuja also granted Haasan leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent to institute the proceedings before the High Court’s Commercial Division.

Several defendants failed to appear or file their defences despite being given sufficient opportunity. The court consequently granted an ad-interim injunction against them.

During the proceedings, counsel for some defendants assured the court that allegedly infringing content hosted on their platforms would be removed promptly once Haasan’s legal team provided legible URLs identifying the material.