Bombay HC Defers Maharashtra Civic Polls Vote Counting

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday postponed the counting of votes and the declaration of results for the Municipal Council, Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections in Maharashtra from December 3 to December 21. Days after the State Election Commission (SEC) rescheduled polling in some local bodies to December 20, the court held that phase-wise counting and result declaration would influence voting and the outcome of the second phase. It also directed that the Model Code of Conduct remain in force until results are announced.

The order was issued on a day when voting was underway for 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. The SEC has already postponed elections in 24 civic bodies to December 20 due to irregularities in the election process and pending court cases.

The Nagpur Bench of Justices Anil S. Kilor and Rajnish R. Vyas observed that declaring results in stages could “materially influence” voters in areas where polling was pending. The court further barred the publication of exit polls until December 20 and instructed that the Model Code of Conduct continue.

Following the Nagpur Bench order, the Aurangabad Bench and the Kolhapur Circuit Bench of the High Court also passed orders in consonance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed displeasure over the SEC’s handling of the process. He said deferring counting in 264 councils because polls in 24 bodies were postponed was inappropriate. However, he emphasised that both the SEC and the judiciary are independent institutions whose decisions must be respected.

“This is the first time a formally announced poll schedule has been altered, causing disappointment among party workers. The SEC should ensure such lapses do not recur,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the State government and the SEC of disrupting the elections, alleging that the Supreme Court’s verdict had been misinterpreted. He claimed that postponing counting could be an attempt to manipulate results. “Democracy is being strangled,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also took a dig at the election commission and the court. “It is better not to speak about the Election Commission and the court,” he said.