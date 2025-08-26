Bombay HC Bars Jarange’s Protest in Mumbai Without Permission

Mumbai: In a major setback for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday restrained him from staging a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai without obtaining prior permission. The court also suggested that the state government may consider allocating an alternative venue, such as Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, for the proposed protest.

Jarange had earlier announced plans to reach Mumbai on August 27 with lakhs of Maratha community members and to protest at Azad Maidan until the government granted Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation to the community. His planned agitation coincides with Ganeshotsav, Mumbai’s biggest festival, which begins on Wednesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne emphasised that public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely for protests. The judges also noted that law enforcement will be heavily engaged with Ganeshotsav-related security arrangements.

“Undoubtedly, Jarange and his associates have the right to protest peacefully. However, in view of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Amit Sahni case, the state is obligated to ensure that public places are not indefinitely occupied for demonstrations. Democracy and dissent go hand in hand, but protests must take place at designated venues,” the bench stated.

Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf, representing the state, informed the court that the Maharashtra government would be gazetting the Public Meeting, Agitation and Procession Rules, 2025 on Tuesday itself. These rules will define recognised protest sites in Mumbai and outline the procedures protesters must follow. He also mentioned that a site in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai could be provided to accommodate the Maratha reservation protest.

In its order, the High Court ruled, “The protestors shall not stage any protest at Azad Maidan until they seek and are granted permission under the applicable rules. It is, however, open for Jarange and his supporters to apply for such permission and hold peaceful demonstrations. The state may offer an alternative location in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, to ensure daily life in Mumbai remains unaffected.”

Responding to the court’s order, Jarange said he respects the judiciary but alleged that the decision was part of a government conspiracy to suppress his movement. “Our legal team will approach the court again. I believe the court will hear us and allow the agitation at Azad Maidan. We will follow all court guidelines,” he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed hope that Jarange would not disrupt the Ganeshotsav festivities. “Those who consider themselves true followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will not disturb Ganeshotsav, the biggest festival of Hindus. Everyone knows our government has worked for the upliftment of the Maratha community, including providing a 10 per cent quota. We have helped create 1.5 lakh entrepreneurs from the community,” the Maharashtra CM said.

When asked about Jarange’s recent use of abusive language against him, Fadnavis said, “I have the blessings of my mother, our goddesses, and the people of Maharashtra.”