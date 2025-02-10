Bomb Threat Letter Found on Jeddah-Ahmedabad Flight

A bomb threat letter was discovered on an international flight that landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Monday morning. The letter, found under a seat after all passengers disembarked, prompted immediate action from local police, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and other security agencies.

The flight, traveling from Jeddah to Ahmedabad, was thoroughly searched, but no suspicious items were uncovered. Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal confirmed that forensic experts were called in to examine the letter for fingerprints and handwriting in an attempt to identify the individual behind the threat.

“Nothing suspicious has been found at the moment,” Singhal said, adding that the investigation was ongoing. Authorities are also reviewing the details of each passenger as part of their inquiry.

This incident is being closely monitored, with security agencies taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of air travel.