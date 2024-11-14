Bomb threat at Mumbai airport, caller claims to be from Azerbaijan

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced a heightened security scare recently after a bomb threat was received. The threat, allegedly made by someone claiming to be "Mohammad from Azerbaijan," suggested that a bomb had been placed at the airport. This prompted swift action by airport authorities, including immediate evacuation of certain areas and increased security measures. Thankfully, the situation was declared a hoax after a thorough investigation, which included bomb disposal teams and a full security sweep of the area.

This is part of a broader series of bomb threats targeting Indian airports. In October alone, several flights, including international ones from Mumbai, received bomb threats through social media channels, triggering large-scale security drills. These threats have raised concerns over airport security protocols and the effectiveness of tracking those responsible



