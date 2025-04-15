Bolangir: Biju Patnaik Statue Set Ablaze, One Detained

Bhubaneswar: In a disturbing incident that has sparked tension in Odisha’s Bolangir district, a statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was set on fire on Tuesday morning at Biju Square in Brahmapura block under Patnagarh police limits.

The local police detained a man described as “mentally disturbed” in connection with the incident. While authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the act, the situation has caused unease among local residents.

Eyewitnesses reported that flames were first noticed around dawn, prompting an immediate response from the local police. Officers arrived swiftly and managed to extinguish the fire, which had already consumed a polythene sheet covering the statue.

“The statue was partially damaged in the fire. A person, believed to be mentally unstable, was seen near the site and has been taken into custody. The police acted quickly and brought the fire under control,” said Raja Khamari, a local resident who witnessed the incident.

The statue stood at a junction previously known as Parshuram Square, named after the revered Hindu sage. The location was renamed Biju Square by a former MLA of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a move that had earlier triggered controversy, particularly among members of the Brahmin community who considered the change disrespectful to their religious heritage.

While no official link has been established between the renaming controversy and Tuesday’s act of vandalism, the local police was investigating all angles.

“We have detained one individual and are currently verifying his mental condition and possible motives. The investigation is ongoing,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.

The late Biju Patnaik, a towering political figure in Odisha and father of current Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, continues to be a symbol of pride for many in the state. His statues and memorials are located across Odisha, often serving as focal points for local political identity.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm as they work to uncover the full circumstances behind the incident.