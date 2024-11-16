Body of minor girl found from an isolated place inside Dunguri forest

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed on Saturday at Padmapur area in Odisha’s Bargarh district after the body of a minor girl was found from an isolated place inside Dunguri forest.

As the deceased minor girl’s body was found naked, it is suspected that she was murdered after sexual assault.

However, the exact reason behind the minor girl’s death was not ascertained till this report went to the press.

On getting information, senior police officials along with a forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

According to Dilip Behera, the local sarpanch, after seeing the body of the girl, believed to be below five years, it was suspected that she was murdered after sexual assault.

“This is a heinous incident and it has sent shockwaves in our region,” the sarpanch said

A detailed investigation has been launched by the police along with the forensic team. It is certainly a challenge for the cops as it is unclear as to who took the minor girl to the forest and killed her.

One person was detained in connection with the incident.

Only after a thorough probe, it can be ascertained whether the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault or not.

In another incident in state capital Bhubaneswar, a seven year-old girl has been allegedly subjected to sexual assault after being kidnapped in Bhubaneswar.

As per initial reports, the minor girl went missing in the morning on Saturday. After the minor girl was untraceable, her parents launched a search operation.

Later, she was found by a woman near an under construction house near a temple. As the girl has some injury marks on body, Lingaraj police rushed her to the hospital.

After coming to know about the multiple injuries on her body, the family members lodged a police complaint in connection with the incident.

Lingaraj police initiated a probe into the incident and after examining the CCTV footage in the area.