Boat catches fire near Thane creek; none hurt

Thane:�A boat caught fire near a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted on the boat near Gaimukh creek around 11.41 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

He said fire brigade personnel and disaster management staff rushed to the scene with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle, and the fire was put out by 1 pm. The official said no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.�