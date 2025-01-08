BMW India Clocks Record Sales of 15,721 Units in 2024

�Pune: BMW, the German luxury car maker, has achieved its best-ever annual car sales in CY2024, clocking 11 per cent growth.

The BMW Group delivered 15,721 cars, including 15,012 BMWs and 709 Minis.

The automaker clocked its best-ever Q4 sales of 4,958 units, a growth of 15 per cent, and its highest December sales, registering 2,244 units with a growth of 17 per cent.

“Posting the highest-ever car sales in India, BMW Group India has also crossed a milestone of 15,000 cars,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, at BMW Group India.

He said BMW is leading significantly across segments in the Indian luxury car market including sustainable electric mobility, Luxury Class and aspirational premium compact segment.

BMW’s Luxury Class sales increased by 8 per cent to 2,507 units. The BMW X7 was the most popular Luxury Class model with sales of 1,570 units, a growth of 4 per cent. More than 5,000 units of the X7 have been sold in India since its launch. The 7 Series recorded sales of 865 units with a growth of 15 per cent.

In 2024, the company said 1,249 units of electric BMW and Mini cars were delivered. i7 was the largest-selling EV in its class with 384 units. The total number of EVs delivered in India has now crossed 3,000 units.

BMW SUVs make up 56 per cent of the brand’s total sales. 8,351 SUVs were sold in CY2024, a growth of 16 per cent over the previous year. The BMW X5 posted its highest annual sales to date of 2,056 units, while the X1 was the most popular SUV with over 20 per ent share in sales.

The BMW 3 Series was the highest-selling sedan with a 20 per cent share in sales and also a class leader in its segment. Over 1,000 units of the 5 Series Long Wheelbase were sold in less than 6 months of its launch.

In 2024, BMW launched eight new M cars in India. The carmaker delivered 875 units, with the M340i being the highest-selling M model.

Mini delivered 709 units in 2024. The 3-Door Cooper S was the best-seller with 250 units, registering a growth of 77 per cent over the previous year.

BMW Motorrad delivered 8,301 motorcycles between January and December 2024.