BMC Puts Off Demolition Action on Dharavi Mosque After Communal Tension Flares Up

Mumbai:The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday had to halt its action on the alleged illegal section of a mosque in Dharavi after hundreds of locals gathered to oppose it. Later, the mosque’s trustees requested four to five days to remove the illegal encroachment portion, which was agreed upon by the officials.

The protestors blocked the road and did not allow the demolition squad to reach the mosque. They also damaged a BMC vehicle brought for the demolition.



“A team from the G-North ward of the BMC arrived at ‘90 Feet Road’ in Dharavi around 9 am to demolish an alleged illegal section of the Mehboob-E-Subhani mosque. Shortly after, a large group of local residents gathered and blocked the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is situated,” a police official said.



Subsequently, hundreds of people sat outside Dharavi police station to protest against the municipal corporation. A heavy bandobast was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. Simultaneously, the police and BMC officials held talks with the mosque trustees and accepted their demand to give four-five days to remove the alleged encroachment on their own.



The police official confirmed that the trustees submitted a written request to the BMC’s deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner of the ‘G North’ division seeking time and assuring that that they would remove the construction on their own during this period.



However, the incident soon became a political issue with the opposition parties alleging that the government wants communal tension to flare up. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of trying to create a communal discord as a “last ditch” attempt before upcoming assembly elections.



“The masjid issue in Dharavi is the attempt by the BJP and Shinde government to create discord between Hindus and Muslims. They are attempting to stoke communal sentiments. On the one hand, they will say Hindus are being attacked in Bangladesh, and on the other hand they will play cricket (with the Bangladesh team),” Mr. Thackeray said.



NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule alleged that the issue was created to divide communities. “'When BJP is in power, such instances increase. It has become a pattern. Their members speak against the Constitution and against communities. It leads to communal divide. Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis overlooks all this which is shocking,” she said.



However, Mr. Fadnavis denied the allegations and claimed that the demolition action was initiated as per a court order. “The BMC was ready to take action as per the court order a few days ago. But at that time the authorities were requested to wait till Eid got over. Even today when the demolition squad went there, the mosque trustees sought four-five days more after which the BMC team has returned.”