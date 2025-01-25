Blow to BJD leader: Supreme Court orders Odisha govt to respond within 4 weeks in double murder case

Ranjit Baral had approached the Apex Court seeking justice for the brutal killing of his father, Kulamani Baral, and his associate, Dibyasingha Baral. The petition raised concerns over the investigation process by the state’s Crime Branch and called for a transparent judicial review. With the case continuing to attract public attention, the Supreme Court emphasised the need for the Odisha administration to respond comprehensively, highlighting the urgency of addressing public and familial demands for justice.

The Mahanga double murder has become a flashpoint for political tensions, given Pratap Jena’s involvement. Kulamani Baral, a prominent BJP leader and the block chairman of Mahanga, was killed alongside his associate Dibyasingha Baral on January 2, 2021. The two men were tragically hacked to death by unidentified assailants while travelling on a motorbike near Jankoti village, under Mahanga block in Cuttack.

The brutal murders shocked the local community and ignited widespread speculation, with many alleging political motives behind the killings. The Baral family has long claimed that the murders were orchestrated on the orders of Pratap Jena, a charge that has added significant political weight to the case.

Earlier, in 2022, the High Court of Orissa had given Pratap Jena a clean chit in the case, ruling in his favour after he challenged a lower court’s decision to take cognizance of offenses against him. The decision was controversial, with critics arguing that the case had not been thoroughly investigated. However, the Supreme Court’s recent intervention has reopened the matter, underscoring the importance of ensuring that justice is served in a fair and transparent manner.

The investigation was further complicated when Prafulla Biswal, the prime accused in the case, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. This has only added to the intrigue surrounding the case, leading many to question whether the investigation was being influenced by political pressure or other external factors