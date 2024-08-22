Bloodied Body of Woman Found Dumped in Bushes near Anandapur

An identified body of a woman was found in the bushes on Wednesday in the Nonadanga Sabujpalli area of Anandapur, West Bengal.



After receiving the information, police reached the spot. The body has been sent for autopsy and they are trying to identify the deceased.

As per the police, some passersby in Anandapur observed something lying in the bushes along the roadside. They were unable to identify anything at first, but when they got closer, they discovered a woman's body covered in blood. Then locals gathered at the location as the word spread.

Meanwhile, none of the locals were able to identify the body. The police were notified and subsequently retrieved the body.

According to the authorities, the woman's body was bloodied and had several marks from injuries. After talking to locals, the authorities reckon the woman was murdered somewhere else and her body was dumped at that place.