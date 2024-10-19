BJP's "Yogi Sandesh" Campaign for Hindu Unity in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: A social media campaign "batenge to katenge" (united we stand, divided we fall), labelled “Yogi sandesh”, is being aggressively circulated by the social media warriors and supporters of the BJP-led NDA Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The BJP coalition, according to sources, will focus on calling for Hindu unity to snare a win in the poll-bound Maharashtra and crucial UP bypolls.

The Yogi sandesh was also part of the just concluded Haryana campaign, where the BJP registered an astounding victory by demolishing the poll predictions that had claimed the party will be routed. Taking lessons from the last Lok Sabha polls verdict, where the BJP’s tally significantly decreased from the 2019 general election, the RSS-led BJP’s campaign in Haryana mainly focused on the Opposition camp's “divisive” strategies that sought to “damage” to the Sanatan Dharma, divide the Hindus on caste lines and reap its “benefits” in the elections.

During his recent visit to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also raised how the “Congress’s vote-bank” remains intact while the rest gets divided. He alleged that it’s the “mission” of the Congress and its allies to “divide the society”.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement for Hindus to stay united by eliminating differences and disputes of language, caste and province for their own security.

Lack of coordination and enthusiasm among the Sangh parivar affiliates and cadre and a “divided Sanatan vote-bank” were said to be the main reasons behind the loss of seats for the BJP’s in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Yogi sandesh, carries the remark made by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, “Ek rahenge to nek rahenge surakshit rahenge" (if we remain united, we will remain good and safe), made in August during an event in Agra while inaugurating the statue of Rajput general of the erstwhile Marwar kingdom on the occasion of Janmashtami. The UP CM also referred to the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and said unity is necessary for the development of the country.

The message is being circulated in Maharashtra among the OBC and the Dalits to stay united and not get swayed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi"s "divisive" campaign to benefit its vote-bank. The message is also doing the rounds in Uttar Pradesh, where crucial bypolls are scheduled and where the BJP's tally had come down in the Lok Sabha polls despite the much-hyped Ram Mandir consecration by Mr Modi.

The RSS-BJP cadre is also campaigning about the benefits of the "united Sanatan" votes for the country and the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

A senior BJP leader, however, said that the social media campaign is being run by the BJP supporters and not the party.