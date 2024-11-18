BJP’s MP Booths Linked at Grassroot Level

Bhopal: In the ongoing organisational elections, the BJP is constituting booth-level committees with two pivotal positions designed to enhance the party's connection with grassroots voters, a party functionary announced on Sunday.

One of these critical roles is the ‘Labharthi Pramukh’, a member of the 12-person booth-level committee. This position is deemed essential for engaging beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, encouraging them to join or support the party. "The ‘Labharthi Pramukh’ is exclusively assigned the task of connecting with every beneficiary of different government welfare schemes in their booth to woo them either to join the party or support it," stated state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal to this newspaper.

According to the latest Election Commission data, Madhya Pradesh has a voter base of 5,18,67,474, including 2,48,34,753 women voters. Official sources estimate that approximately three crore people in the state benefit from different Central and state government welfare schemes. Notably, the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ alone boasts around 1.20 crore female beneficiaries, providing a monthly incentive of ₹1,250 each. This scheme was instrumental in helping the BJP retain power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The ‘Labharthi Pramukh’ reports to the ‘WhatsApp Pramukh’ at the booth level, who in turn communicates real-time feedback from the grassroots to the state party headquarters. This feedback includes the activities of party workers and the public mood. Each ‘Labharthi Pramukh’ is tasked with connecting with a specific number of beneficiaries of government schemes within their respective booths.

A 12-member committee is being formed in each of the 65,015 booths across Madhya Pradesh as part of the party's ongoing organisational elections. These committees are headed by an elected president and include eleven other members, such as one ‘WhatsApp Pramukh’, one ‘Labharthi Pramukh’, one secretary, one ‘Maan Ki Baat’ Pramukh, and one booth-level agent. The ‘WhatsApp Pramukh’ is responsible for gathering daily feedback from other Pramukhs and relaying this information to the state party headquarters, in addition to planning and executing various organisational programmes.

"We have leveraged technology to empower our booths," Agrawal added, emphasising the party's commitment to integrating modern tools to enhance grassroots mobilization and voter engagement.