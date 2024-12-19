BJP youth wing activists vandalise Mumbai Congress office

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha activists vandalised the Mumbai Congress office on Thursday. The police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the BJP youth wing activists. They were protesting against the Congress, alleging that the Congress had insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Mumbai Congress alleged that women office bearers were molested by the BJP workers during the attack. Congress party workers were also injured in the scuffle between with the BJP party workers, the party said.

As the Country’s capital is witnessing the political slugfest over Union home minister Amit Shah’s B.R Ambedkar remark in Rajya Sabha, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a protest in Mumbai. The Yuva Morcha chief Tajinder Singh Tiwana led the protest at the Mumbai Cong office for allegedly disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar. The BJP Yuva Morcha workers attacked the Congress’s office around 4.30 PM.

Mr Tiwana said that the Congress party leaders have been often giving statements, which disrespect Dr. Ambedkar. “The Congress, which had multiple times amended the Constitution by misusing the power, are making baseless allegations against others. They want to portray themselves as the Messiah of Dalit community. But the reality is that they never gave an opportunity to people belonging to Dalit community,” the BJP Yuva Morcha chief said.

In the lathi-charge, BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Deepak Singh was badly hit by the police.

Mumbai Congress treasurer Sandeep Shukla told this newspaper that the saffron party workers barged into the office with a heavy stone to smash the glasses of the party office where seven to eight Congress party office bearers were sitting. “The enraged BJP workers threw ink on our leader Sonia Gandhi’s photo and molested the female party office bearers. The party working president of South Mumbai, Mandar Pawar was injured in the attack,” Mr. Shukla said.

Congress has given a complaint to the Azad Maidan Police station demanding registration of an FIR against the unruly BJP workers.

The video of the incident shows a few BJP Yuva Morcha workers shouting slogans against Congress, kicking, and pushing the entrance door of the Congress office near Azad Maidan and aggressively trying to enter.