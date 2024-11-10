BJP worker found dead in Bengal, woman held; BJP, TMC clash

A BJP worker, Prithviraj Naskar, was found dead at the party's office in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, after being missing since November 5. His blood-soaked body was discovered on Friday night, sparking political tensions between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC). The police arrested a woman, who confessed to killing Naskar with sharp weapons. Authorities believe the motive may be personal, related to a relationship or quarrel with the arrested suspect.

The BJP has accused TMC activists of involvement in the murder, alleging an attempt to intimidate party supporters. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar vowed to seek justice, condemning Mamata Banerjee’s government. However, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed the BJP’s claims, suggesting Naskar's death was due to personal animosities. Naskar’s father alleged threats from local TMC leaders for organising protests during Durga Puja. Police are investigating if the woman had any accomplices.



