BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral polls, Harpreet elected over AAP's Lata

In a closely contested mayoral election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in Chandigarh, securing 19 votes against 17 votes from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance. BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla triumphed over AAP’s Prem Lata, marking a significant political win for the party in the union territory.

The election, held in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, began at 11:20 AM and concluded at 12:19 PM. The process was closely watched, as the contest represented a high-stakes battle between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance, each aiming to strengthen their hold in the city’s municipal affairs.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is composed of 35 members, which includes elected councillors and the Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP), who holds voting rights as an ex-officio member. The outcome of this election, therefore, reflects the political balance in the city’s local governance.

Harpreet Kaur Babla’s victory has been hailed as a crucial win for the BJP, especially after the party’s recent successes in municipal and state-level elections across various regions. Babla, who has previously served in various capacities, brings experience and leadership to the position of mayor. Her win also reflects the BJP's strong organizational presence in Chandigarh, which continues to dominate the political landscape despite the rise of other regional parties like AAP.

For the AAP-Congress alliance, the loss in the mayoral race comes as a setback, as both parties had hoped to secure the position and extend their influence in the municipal corporation. Prem Lata, the AAP candidate, despite strong support, fell short by just two votes, highlighting the competitive nature of the election.

Following the results, both the BJP and the opposition parties expressed their commitment to working for the betterment of Chandigarh. The mayoral election's outcome is expected to shape the future political dynamics in the city, with both parties gearing up for upcoming challenges.

As Babla takes office, all eyes will be on her leadership in addressing key urban issues in Chandigarh, such as infrastructure development, sanitation, and the city’s growing urbanization.