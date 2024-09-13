BJP will Resist Attempts to Push J&K Back into Era of Terrorism: Anurag Thakur

Srinagar: Anurag Singh Thakur, Lok Sabha member and former Union minister, on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will resist all attempts that may be made by its political opponents to push Jammu and Kashmir back into the era of terrorism and instability.

Mr. Thakur who is among the BJP’s star campaigners for the J&K Assembly elections while addressing a press conference in Jammu said that the Gandhi and Abdullah political “dynasties” are backing “terrorists and separatists” in the Union Territory. He said, “The BJP will not allow these families and the ilk to push through their divisive agendas. During their rule, J&K became synonymous with conflict, terrorism, and instability. But today, we see a J&K progressing on the path of peace, development, and prosperity. They want to push it back into that dark era.”

“The change J&K has witnessed due to the visionary leadership and unwavering dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modji is not just political; J&K has found a new direction in every other aspect including development and growth,” he added.

In an obvious reference to the National Conference (NC)’s election promise that if voted to power it will repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA) in J&K, the BJP leader said, “They want to release separatists, prisoners, and terrorists. They are ready to strip the people of J&K of their hard-earned rights.”

Under the PSA a person can be detained without seeking formal trial for a period of three months to two years. Ironically, the PSA was introduced in J&K way back in 1978 by the NC government headed by Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, initially to deal with timber smuggling and similar crimes, but it has been often used by the successive governments against their political opponents. The PSA has been defined by Amnesty International as a 'lawless law' for its draconian nature. A 2018 UN report on Kashmir also called for revocation of this law.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed that her party alone can fight the BJP’s “onslaught” on the identity, resources and jobs of the people of J&K. “The PDP represents the sentiments of the people of J&K and talks about them and safeguarding their interests. The PDP is the only party which can fight the BJP’s onslaught on our identity, lands and jobs,” she told reporters in Anantnag.

She reiterated that when the PDP was in power, it took the people of J&K, especially south Kashmir, out of the difficult times “when you faced the worst impact of POTA and Special Task Force.”

