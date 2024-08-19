BJP wants Mamata to resign over medic's rape, murder; calls INDIA bloc leaders 'political vultures'

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "shameless" and demanded her resignation, alleging that crucial evidence was destroyed at her behest to save the culprits in the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.It also slammed leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi, and called them "political vultures", alleging that they "generalised" the trainee doctor's rape and murder by expressing a general concern over such cases reported in different parts of the country, including those in BJP-ruled states.



"Mamata Banerjee has become Mamata, the destroyer. By her misdeeds she destroyed the dignity of a woman, a doctor who was serving the society. Mamata Banerjee is the destroyer of the rule of law and the Constitution," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

While the chief minister did not take concrete steps to ensure a swift probe into the "possibility" of gang-rape and murder of the medic, she got crucial evidence of the heinous crime destroyed, he charged.

"And see the brazenness of shameless Mamata, the destroyer. She took out a march in Kolkata while the entire country was embarrassed by the gruesome incident of rape and murder� She should immediately resign (as chief minister)," the BJP leader added.

The postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found on the premises of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested in this connection and the case taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Calcutta High Court order.

Unidentified goons entered the hospital premises shortly after Wednesday midnight and vandalised portions of the facility, where the woman's body was found. The vandalism occurred amid midnight protests by women against the incident.