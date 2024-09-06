BJP Unveils Sankalp Patra Promising Major Reforms for J&K

Srinagar:�Home Minister Amit Shah while unveiling the BJP’s manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Jammu on Friday said that it is a crucial moment in the Union Territory’s history as it (BJP) is the only political party which has the vision, proven track record, and an experienced and competent team to take it further on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

He said that the BJP’s manifesto spells out the vision of a modern J&K and articulates the aspirations of its people including half a million employment opportunities for youth, financial assistance to women and farmers, increased reservations and infrastructure development.



The manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra’ also promises to give ₹10,000 to the farmers of the state under Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi, reduce electricity rates for agricultural activities by half, ensure a fair and just recruitment process to address the unemployment issue, provide college students a travel allowance of ₹ 3,000 annually under the Pragati Shiksha Yojana and add 1,000 new seats in medical colleges to improve the education system.



As a social welfare endeavour, the BJP has promised to give ₹ 18,000 yearly to senior-most women in every household under the Maa Samman Yojana. Ujjwala beneficiaries will receive two free cylinders every year, it says, adding that, through the Atal Housing Scheme, land will be allotted free of cost to landless beneficiaries. Further the old age, widow, and disability pensions will be increased three times.



The BJP has pledged to further improve the infrastructure in J&K by completing all important road and rail tunnels besides constructing 10,000 kilometres of new rural roads and initiate metro services in twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu.



The party has promised to rebuild and renovate Hindu temples and other religious sites and speed up the rehabilitation process for the displaced people. It says that the Ayushman Bharat Sehat Yojana will provide an additional ₹2 lakh in healthcare coverage on top of the ₹5 lakh already provided. Talking about the tourism sector, the manifesto says that the party if voted to power will transform J&K into a "favoured tourist spot from a terrorist hotspot.”



Outlining the Narendra Modi government’s achievements in J&K, Mr. Shah said that as many as 59 new colleges have been established in the UT whereas on the infrastructure front it has witnessed significant investments such as hydroelectric projects like the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul project.



He said the Modi-led government deserves praise for reducing incidents of stone pelting and restoring peace in Kashmir. "Under our government, after thirty years, cinemas have reopened, and peaceful religious processions are being taken out in the Valley,” he said.



He urged the people of J&K to vote for the BJP and continue on the path of development and peace. “Only Prime Minister Modiji can deliver a terrorism-free J&K and bring progress to the region,” he said, adding, “Give us a five-year tenure to ensure all this is delivered to you.”