BJP Unveils Sankalp Patra: Free LPG on Festivals, Rs 10 Lakh Health Cover

New Delhi: In a bid to undercut the AAP in the battle for Delhi's urban poor, the BJP on Friday released its "Sankalp Patra" (manifesto) promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens. Criticising the BJP manifesto over announcement of several “revris” (freebies), the AAP claimed that the Opposition party is copying it and the Prime Minister will not approve the doles.

Releasing the BJP's first of three Sankalp Patras for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, party president J.P. Nadda said that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve implementation of the "Ayushman Bharat" national public health insurance scheme in the city in its first Cabinet meeting.

The BJP president assured that all existing public welfare schemes in the national capital will continue if the party is voted to power. He said that the BJP government will strengthen and eliminate corruption in these schemes on which the "aapda" party (AAP) thrives.

Releasing the party’s Sankalp Patra, Mr Nadda said that the BJP manifesto will serve as the foundation for a "developed Delhi". He said: "The BJP's resolution for a developed Delhi prioritises the empowerment of women and the welfare of senior citizens."

The BJP’s manifesto promises several pro-women measures, including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, surpassing the AAP's poll promise of Rs 2,100. The saffron party also promises LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder to be provided on the occasions of Holi and Diwali. The party also promised financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman.

Mr Nadda also announced the BJP government in the city will provide Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens aged between 60 and 70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70, widows and persons with disabilities.

On the health front, the BJP president promised to implement the Modi government's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital, saying a BJP government will approve its implementation in the first Cabinet meeting itself and will also approve an additional health cover of Rs 5 lakhs.

"We have decided that after forming the government in Delhi, in the first Cabinet, we will fully implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi. And along with this, we will provide additional assistance of Rs 5 lakhs from the Delhi government. That means the Delhi residents will get a total health cover of Rs 10 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," Mr Nadda said.

The BJP president also promised free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh and free OPD and diagnostic services for citizens above 70.

Mr Nadda, who serves as the Union health minister, alleged corruption in the AAP's mohalla clinics project. He said charges of wrongdoing will be investigated if the BJP forms the government.

"The aapda's (AAP) mohalla clinics are a den of corruption and a programme to deceive people. There has been a scam of Rs 300 crores in these mohalla clinics. This will be investigated when our government is formed," he said.

Referring to the Union government's approval to set up the 8th Pay Commission’ to revise salaries of Central government employees and allowances for pensioners, Mr Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the setting of the pay commission. “The 8th Pay Commission will empower and benefit government employees,” he said.

On Thursday, the Union government approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of Central government employees and allowances of pensioners.

Amid ongoing political war over Poorvanchalis votes, Mr Nadda hits out at the AAP, saying that during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, "the aapda government misled our brothers and sisters from Poorvanchal and sent them out of Delhi".

“The AAP, who behaved inhumanly with the Poorvanchalis at the time of crisis, are now trying to become champions of the community only because of the elections,” Mr Nadda said.

The BJP president announced that after the formation of the BJP government in the city, all the schemes promised will be implemented in the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment areas, along with other parts of the national capital.

Addressing a press conference after the BJP chief released his party's manifesto for the Assembly polls, former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said PM Narendra Modi should now accept he was "wrong" in criticising him for providing free handouts.

"The BJP has repeatedly said that Kejriwal gives away free handouts, but today the BJP's national president announced that they too will provide free handouts to the people of Delhi," Mr Kejriwal said, launching a scathing attack on the Opposition party.