BJP underwent generational changes over years: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: BJP in Madhya Pradesh has undergone generational changes over the years, bringing dynamism in the party whereas the ‘same set of leaders’ have been running Congress in the state for decades, causing its base to shrink, chief minister Mohan Yadav has said.

“Many generations have come after late chief ministers Sunderlal Patwa ji and Kailash Joshi ji, but their contemporaries in politics, ex-CMs Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, are still running Congress in Madhya Pradesh. That’s why Congress is losing its base very fast”, Mr Yadav said while addressing a workshop on membership drive of BJP here late on Saturday night.

The BJP always tried to promote new blood which helped the party establish its dominance from villages to districts to state and the Centre, he said.

The chief minister accused the Congress of dividing the people over caste, thus vitiating the social structure and atmosphere in the country.

However, BJP believed in fostering unity in the country.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma who was present on the occasion said that the party has so far admitted 1.60 crore members during the ongoing membership drive in the state.

The party has earlier set a target to draft 1.50 crore members in the ongoing membership drive.

Sources said that the Central party leadership has recently set a new target of admitting two crore members in the ongoing membership drive in the state.

The party has now focused on admitting women and gave a target to the elected members to enroll at least 10 women members in the party, sources said.