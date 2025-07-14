BJP Trying To Induct Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Of NCP(SP)

Mumbai:As Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) is likely to appoint a new state president of the party, incumbent party president Jayant Patil is being lured by the ruling parties especially the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. BJP has been sending feelers to Mr Patil, who is an eight-time MLA from Islampur of Sangli district. Ajit Pawar said he would meet Jayant Patil next week and ask the reason for his resignation from the party post.

According to sources, the NCP (SP) has called its state executive meeting on July 15, in which the new state party chief will be elected in the presence of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. MLC Shashikant Shinde is considered the front runner for the post, while Rajesh Tope and Sunil Bushara are also in the fray.



The 63-year-old Islampur MLA is one of the most experienced politicians in the state. He has held key ministerial responsibilities including portfolios like Finance & Planning, Home, Water Resources & Command Area Development. Mr Patil, who is foreign-educated politician and mass leader, hails from Western Maharashtra.

An insider in the BJP said that if Jayant Patil joins the party, it would help it strengthen its base in the Western Maharashtra.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said that Jayant Patil is senior leader and he will take an appropriate decision. Another BJP leader Girish Mahajan claimed that Jayant Patil is not happy with his party. “Let’s wait and watch what will happen in the future,” he said.



Expressing his desire to step down on 10 June, the 26th foundation day of NCP (SP), Mr.Patil had said, “Pawar Saheb gave me a lot of opportunities. He gave me a period of seven years. Finally, the party needs to give a chance to new faces.”

Mr Patil was appointed as the Maharashtra unit chief of NCP (undivided) in 2018.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Adv. Amol Matele said that a road map for upcoming local body elections will be discussed in the state executive meeting, which will be attended by all the frontal organisations, district party presidents and senior leaders, MPs and MLAs on Tuesday afternoon at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai.The party founder Sharad Pawar is likely to take some important decisions including new state president for the party in this meeting, he said.



On the political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “When I meet him in next week, I will ask him the reason of unhappiness…although I don’t have the right to ask him…may be, I don’t know, he may be looking for a role in the national politics.”



Rohit Pawar, the party MLA and Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew, said that Mr Patil would not leave the party and remain loyal to Sharad Pawar.