BJP to project unity in Bengal with Rama Navami fete

New Delhi: In West Bengal, the celebrations of Ram Navami on Sunday will also see the main Opposition BJP launching its groundwork for the Assembly polls scheduled next year. The occasion will be used by the BJP to project a "united face" of the party, with its senior leaders leading the celebrations in their respective constituencies. The ruling TMC accuses the BJP of trying to communalise the state for political gains.

The Sangh and the BJP are attempting a mass mobilisation on Ram Navami, sources said, for which several religious, social and voluntary organisations have been roped in throughout the state. The RSS affiliates, including the VHP, Bajrang Dal and the Durga Vahini, are also in the lead. Kolkata and several other cities have been adorned with posters, banners and flags of Ram Navami celebrations, requesting people to participate.

As part of the initiative, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has announced laying the foundation stone of a grand Ram Mandir in his constituency Nandigram on Ram Navami. TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had unsuccessfully contested against her one-time close associate in Mr Adhikari's home turf, the Nandigram seat, in the last Assembly polls.

The ruling TMC, which too has mobilised its cadre to celebrate the Hindu festival, has accused the BJP of trying to communalise the state for political gains. The TMC often has to face flak for its appeasement politics and alleged anti-Hindu stance.

The West Bengal government has put several restrictions on the rallies and processions and in some places denied permission for processions. The state government has cancelled leave for all police personnel. Heavy police patrolling has been deployed, including in sensitive areas.

“We have to take permission from the court for any programme in Bengal. The government and police here do not give us permission. Ram Navami's procession will be conducted according to the Hindu community's rituals. It is the responsibility of the police to maintain peaceful conduct, not create any obstacles. But the police deliberately commit the misconduct and then go to the court saying that permission should not be given,” said senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, on the TMC accusation of the BJP trying to communalise the state.

"Tomorrow is the festival of Ram Navami. In Bengal, lakhs and crores of Hindus will take to the streets tomorrow. I urge the administration to make proper arrangements to ensure Ram Navami is celebrated peacefully," said BJP state unit chief and Union minister Sukanta Mazumdar in Kolkata.

The Sangh Parivar is planning to have at least 1.5 crore people on the ground to celebrate the festival across the state. Though the Calcutta high court has imposed some restrictions in certain areas, the Sangh Parivar has mobilised more than 15 lakh youths across the state who have been reaching out to people, urging them to come out and celebrate Ram Navami.

The Sangh cadre, sources said, has been working for the past couple of months to prepare the ground for a “grand celebration” of the Ram Navami festival in the "Land of Kali".