BJP Targets Congress Strongholds in MP Membership Drive

Bhopal:�BJP has decided to focus on the Congress strongholds in Madhya Pradesh during its membership drive, kicked off on Tuesday.



The party has devised a strategy to woo people in 15,000 booths under 11 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, those were never won by BJP, to join the saffron party in its current membership drive, sources said.



“The party has identified 15,000 booths under 11 Assembly constituencies in the state as weak. The party workers have been asked to turn these weak booths into strong ones by roping in people in these booths to join the party”, the BJP leader said.



According to him, the party leadership has adopted a two-pronged strategy to strengthen the base of BJP in these booths.



The party activists have been asked to make door-to-door visits in these booths to woo the people to join the party. Besides, the party workers have been asked to educate the people about the achievements of the state BJP government as well as the Centre, besides the ideology of the party.



Meanwhile, the party has set a target to draft 1.50 crore people in Madhya Pradesh during the current membership drive.



In the last membership drive, BJP had enrolled 95 lakh members.



“BJP had garnered a total 2.24 crore votes in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, leading the party to win all the 29 seats in the state. We must make efforts to woo all these voters to join BJP”, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma told a meeting of senior party leaders, convened here on the occasion.



To achieve the ambitious target of enrolling 1.50 crore people as members of the party in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP leadership has here set different targets of enrolling party members to the elected representatives of the party to enrol members.



While an MP has been given the target to make 25,000 members, an MLA has been asked to draft 15,000 members.



Similarly, different targets have been set for the party’s elected representatives in urban and rural local bodies.



Chief minister Mohan Yadav has kicked off the membership drive by becoming the member of the party through missed call route.



