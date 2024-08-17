BJP Targets 10 Cr Members in New Drive

NEW DELHI: The BJP, recognised as the world's largest political party, is set to launch a massive nationwide membership drive starting September 1. The initiative was announced during a workshop attended by BJP national office bearers, state unit chiefs, and organisational secretaries, where national president J.P. Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah addressed the gathering.

During the meeting, Amit Shah emphasised the importance of spreading the party's ideology across the country, expressing confidence that the BJP will secure victories not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections but also in subsequent general elections. Shah also highlighted the party's expansion in states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, where the BJP has made significant inroads.

The new membership drive aims to add over 10 crore new members to the party's existing base of more than 18 crore. The campaign, described as "sarvasparshi" (all-encompassing) and "sarvasamaveshi" (all-inclusive), is part of the process to elect a new national president. BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde will oversee the drive, with national vice-president Rekha Verma serving as co-convener.

The membership drive will be conducted through four methods: missed calls, QR codes, the NaMo app, and the BJP's website, bjp.org. In remote and hilly areas, traditional paper slips will be used for enrollment. The second phase of the drive is expected to commence on October 1.

Key BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, Arvind Menon, Dushyant Gautam, and others, have been assigned to oversee the membership efforts across various states.

The drive is part of the BJP's broader strategy to expand its reach and consolidate its position in national politics.



