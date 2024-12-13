BJP state executive meet in Shirdi on Jan. 12

Confirming the date of convention, which coincides with Swami Vivekanand’s birth anniversary, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “There will be 10,000 delegates at the meet including party’s office-bearers and youth activists from all over Maharashtra. Based on the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, a new campaign will be started from this convention to inspire the youth and attract them to BJP.”

Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda will be chief guests at the meet. Mr. Bawankule said that the event will be important for BJP’s upcoming plans, in which a special campaign will be implemented to increase contact with the youth. “BJP will reaffirm its pledge to connect with youths to draw them into participating, giving them a role in the organisation. The party thinks youths who constitute the backbone of strong organisations should connect with the right wing in larger numbers not just for political ends, but also socio-economic and welfare programmes that are being planned in the organisation,” he said.

It will be the first major event organised by the party after its resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Mr. Fadnavis, who was the chief architect of BJP’s victory, will be felicitated at the event.

In the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election, the Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP won 236 out of the total 288 seats. The BJP won 132 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 57, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP 41. Besides, six MLAs belonging to smaller parties and independents have supported the ‘Mahayuti’.